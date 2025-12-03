Andrea Ranocchia has voiced his belief that Luciano Spalletti can eventually guide Juventus back to being a top side, although he accepts that the process will require significant time and patience. Spalletti is the club’s latest permanent manager and their third appointment in 2025, which highlights the instability the men in black and white have faced in recent months. Their last league title came in 2020, a lengthy drought for a team widely regarded as the most successful in Italian football. Juventus continue to see themselves as favourites for domestic honours, yet they remain some distance from returning to their former dominance.

Confidence in Spalletti’s leadership

Despite the challenges, Ranocchia believes Spalletti has the qualities needed to rebuild the team. He previously achieved major success with Napoli and has a strong reputation for developing competitive squads. Juventus, however, have experienced a turbulent period marked by frequent coaching changes and a sense that the club’s traditional identity has been weakened. Re-establishing that connection between the team, the supporters, and the wider environment is viewed as essential for any long-term revival. Ranocchia suggests that Spalletti’s experience and leadership can help lay those foundations if he is given the necessary support and continuity.

Luciano Spalletti (Photo by Marco M. Mantovani/Getty Images)

Rebuilding Juventus will require patience

Ranocchia expressed his admiration for Spalletti and acknowledged the difficulty of taking charge midway through a season. He said via Tuttomercatoweb: “Yes, he’s a good coach, with a great staff. Coming in during the season is always very difficult, it takes time, but I hope he can do well and continue next year. I’m very close to him, I love him. The situation is complicated, there have been so many coaching changes, and the club seems a bit distant from the team and the Juventus atmosphere. It needs to be rebuilt, and it will take a long time, I think it will take years, to get back to the level Juve was. These are football cycles, everyone has suffered and everyone has come back, now it’s a step behind the others.”

His assessment reflects both realism and optimism, with the belief that Juventus can return to the top if the rebuilding process is managed with patience and clarity.