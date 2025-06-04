Luciano Spalletti has called up Daniele Rugani to the Italy squad for their upcoming fixtures following the departure of Matteo Gabbia from the camp. The Azzurri are preparing to face Norway and Moldova in the next international window and have already assembled their squad for these matches.

Juventus has traditionally been a significant contributor to the Italy national team and continues to supply important players. Although the men in black and white sent Rugani out on loan to Ajax this season due to his limited role at the club, he remains closely monitored by both Juventus and the national team management.

Rugani’s Season and Return

During his loan spell at Ajax, Rugani nearly clinched the Dutch league title before returning to Juventus in time to take part in their preparations for the Club World Cup. His performances at Ajax did not go unnoticed, and there is a possibility he could remain with Juventus for the next season. Additionally, the Italy national team manager Luciano Spalletti has kept a close eye on his progress.

As reported by Il Bianconero, Spalletti has now included Rugani in the squad as Italy gears up for its next two matches. The defender has earned seven caps for the national team, although his last appearance came back in 2018. This call-up presents an opportunity for Rugani to add to his international experience and demonstrate his readiness to contribute at this level once again.

A Chance to Impress on the International Stage

Rugani will undoubtedly take pride in being recalled to the national team and will be motivated to impress the coaching staff during the upcoming fixtures. With a desire to secure at least one starting appearance, he faces an important chance to reaffirm his status in Italian football.

His recall reflects not only his personal determination but also Juventus’s ongoing influence on the national team setup. Should Rugani perform well, it could enhance both his prospects at Juventus and his future role with the Italy squad.