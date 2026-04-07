Luciano Spalletti has agreed with comparisons being drawn between Francisco Conceicao and Mohamed Salah as the young attacker continues to impress at Juventus. Conceicao has emerged as one of the standout performers at the club, maintaining a high level of consistency under the last three managers and showing clear potential for further development.

Salah, who is leaving Liverpool as one of the greatest players in the history of the Premier League, has set an exceptionally high standard. Conceicao still has considerable ground to cover if he is to match the Egyptian’s consistency and influence across all competitions. Nevertheless, the comparisons highlight the impact the Portuguese winger has already made within the Juventus squad.

Spalletti’s Assessment of the Comparison

Spalletti addressed the comparison and acknowledged both the similarities and the areas for improvement in Conceicao’s game. As reported by Calciomercato, he said, “As a winger, he’s one of the best I’ve seen; he needs to improve his shooting ability. Salah is at an excellent level in this regard; Conceicao needs to work on that. But he has this intensity and ferocity in one-on-one situations that is difficult to contain. Today, too, he provided plenty of balls for the team.”

Juventus’ Long-Term Outlook

Juventus have even been linked with a potential summer move for Salah, but the club may instead place their trust in Conceicao’s continued development. The Portugal international has already established himself as one of the most exciting players in the squad, particularly with his performances on the right wing.

Salah remains a benchmark in both European and domestic football, and reaching that level would represent a significant achievement for Conceicao. If he continues to progress and refines his finishing ability, he could become a key figure in Juventus’ pursuit of major honours in the coming seasons.