Italy’s manager, Luciano Spalletti, has acknowledged that they are contemplating a call-up for Juventus loanee Matias Soule. Although the young player was born and raised in Argentina, he possesses Italian heritage and an Italian passport, which makes him eligible to represent the Italian national team.

Italy has been closely monitoring Soule for some time and has been impressed with his performances in Serie A. The talented player is spending the current season on loan at Frosinone, a newly promoted side, as part of a move by Juventus to provide him with more experience.

Soule has stood out as one of the top dribblers and chance creators in the Italian top flight. As a result, a tug-of-war has ensued between Italy and Argentina for his international future, with both nations vying for his services.

Speaking about rumours that Italy wants Soule, Spalletti said, as quoted by Football Italia:

“Soule and Colpani are two names we have in our sights. I spoke to one of them, not yet to the other, but we are keeping a close eye on both of them,” said the coach.

“They are doing very well in Serie A and we must give opportunities for those who are pushing to get into the squad and are young.

“Until we get that big push up to this level, we must also maintain the experience and confidence of the more mature players.”

Juve FC Says

Soule is one of our squad’s finest players, and we appreciate the performances he delivers while on loan at Frosinone.

This means we may not have to sign a new attacker in the summer and promote him to the first team instead.