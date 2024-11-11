Juventus stalwart Manuel Locatelli will be a late addition to the Italy squad, arriving as a replacement for the injured Samuele Ricci.

The 26-year-old used to be a regular feature in the Azzurri group, but Luciano Spalletti decided to omit him from the Euro 2024 squad last summer. And despite his improved displays under Thiago Motta, the former Sassuolo man also missed out on the last two international breaks (in September and October), and was set to remain at Continassa for the upcoming one as well.

Nevertheless, Saturday’s Derby della Mole proved to be a game-changer for Locatelli who bossed the middle of the park. The Juventus midfielder was among the best performers on the pitch as the Bianconeri secured a 2-0 victory over their crosstown rivals Torino. On the other hand, it was a miserable night for Ricci who was second best to Locatelli, and ended up leaving the pitch while carrying a knock.

While the Granata star’s injury doesn’t appear to be serious, it still prevented him from joining the Azzurri squad, at least as a precautionary measure. Hence, Locatelli and his Juventus teammate Nicolo Fagioli emerged as the two most suitable candidates to replace Ricci.

But while Fagioli has been receiving recurring call-ups since his return from his betting ban, his lack of minutes at Juventus has cost him a place among Spalletti’s ranks, as the former Napoli and Roma manager opted to bring in Locatelli instead.

“Ricci is going home because we started this relationship with the clubs and if a player risks getting hurt we don’t take him,” explained Spalletti in his press conference via IlBianconero.

“It would have been very difficult to get him back for the first match, as he would have had to grit his teeth.

“We need two Registas for the first match, so Ricci is going leaving, and Locatelli will arrive as a replacement.”

Locatelli will thus join his Juventus teammates Andrea Cambiaso, Federico Gatti and Nicolo Savona who had also been called up for the Italy squad.