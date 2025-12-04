Kenan Yildiz could feature in a new role this Sunday, when Juventus take on Napoli in the most anticipated showdown for the Serie A weekend.

The Turkiye international is a natural number 10, who enjoys operating as an attacking midfielder or a second striker. Nevertheless, Luciano Spalletti’s current 3-4-2-1 formation sees him start on the left flank, although he’s been granted the freedom to roam in the final third.

However, the 66-year-old is renowned for morphing players into new roles, so Yildiz could undergo a similar change to Francesco Totti’s.

Luciano Spalletti seeking new solutions after Vlahovic’s injury

The Roma icon is one of the most celebrated Number 10s in Italian football history, but Spalletti recreated him as a centre-forward in 2006, and he went on to win the Capocannoniere award in 2006/07.

Hence, following Dusan Vlahovic’s high-grade tear, many pundits have urged the 66-year-old to unleash Yildiz in a more advanced role.

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

According to Tuttosport, Spalletti is seriously considering this option, and could even launch it as early as Sunday, when he makes his much-anticipated return to the Stadio Maradona.

Will Kenan Yildiz lead the line for Juventus against Napoli?

With Vlahovic expected to remain on the sidelines potentially until March, the Juventus boss will have enough time to test several attacking arrangements.

On Tuesday, Jonathan David was given the nod against Udinese in the Coppa Italia Round of 16, while Lois Openda represents an alternative solution.

Nevertheless, the Yildiz option could be too tempting for the manager to resist. This would allow the Turkiye international to play closer to the goal, banking on his remarkable finishing touch and his ability to cause havoc inside the penalty box. He would also have the freedom to roam all around the final third.

As the Turin-based newspaper reveals, the 20-year-old could spearhead Juve’s attack on Sunday, supported by Francisco Conceicao, and either Weston McKennie or Openda.