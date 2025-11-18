One of the most notable aspects of the Bologna side coached by Thiago Motta during the 2023/2024 season was the role played by Riccardo Calafiori. Now an Arsenal player, Calafiori often featured in defence, sometimes operating as a centre-back, but his key strength lay in his ball-carrying ability. Bologna utilised this skill to great effect, allowing him to progress the ball into midfield and even launch attacks, providing the team with both defensive solidity and offensive impetus.

Koopmeiners’ New Role at Juventus

A similar approach could be applied to Teun Koopmeiners at Juventus, who is now expected to play in defence for the Bianconeri. Since his arrival in Turin, the Dutchman has struggled to replicate the form that earned him a move from Atalanta, and the club’s last two managers were unable to maximise his potential. Juventus are looking for more from him, and under Luciano Spalletti, he has been given a new role that could unlock his abilities. In recent games, Spalletti has deployed Koopmeiners in defence, suggesting that the manager is experimenting with positioning that could better suit his skill set.

According to Tuttojuve, if Spalletti continues with a back-four formation, Koopmeiners could be entrusted with a role similar to the one Calafiori had at Bologna. This would involve using his technical ability and vision to carry the ball forward from defensive positions, linking play with midfielders and creating opportunities for attackers. Such a role would also allow him to contribute to building play from the back, combining defensive responsibilities with an attacking impetus that has previously been underutilised at Juventus.

(Photo by Francesco Scaccianoce/Getty Images)

Potential Impact on Juventus’ Performance

This tactical adjustment could be key to revitalising Koopmeiners’ form. By granting him more freedom to drive into midfield and release dangerous passes, Spalletti may unlock the creativity and influence the Dutchman displayed at Atalanta. This new responsibility could provide Juventus with greater fluidity in possession and more dynamic transitions, making Koopmeiners a central figure in both defensive stability and offensive build-up. If successful, the adaptation could prove transformative for both player and club, mirroring the positive impact Calafiori had at Bologna.