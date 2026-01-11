Juventus manager Luciano Spalletti discussed his team’s preparations ahead of Monday’s contest against Cremonese, while offering his view on the club’s transfer market campaign.

The Bianconeri will host the Tigres in the final fixture of Serie A Round 20. The home side will be determined to collect all three points and close the gap on the top spots, especially following Inter and Napoli’s draw on Sunday evening.

Curiously, Cremonese were Spalletti’s first opponent after taking charge of Juventus in late October. Therefore, the head coach was asked what has changed in his team since the last time they faced Davide Nicola’s men.

“In my view, we’ve grown in many areas, but there are others we still need to catch up on,” admitted the former Italy manager in his pre-match press conference on Sunday (via IlBianconero).

“We have to realise they’re part of modern football. For example, quick ball recovery gives you security and allows you to restart the move from where you would have finished it, or higher up the pitch.

“With constant pressing and aggression, more duels and second balls occur, and having a player who puts the team in a position to manage those situations is like winning a dribble or creating a move that ends with a shot on goal. Many of these things aren’t considered important because we still have a perspective that needs to be deepened.”

Luciano Spalletti hoping for another strong performance against Cremonese

Juventus are coming from what was arguably their most complete display this season, as they pummeled Sassuolo by three unanswered goals.

Spalletti is thus hoping for a similar outcome against Cremonese, but he is aware of the danger posed by the Lombardians.

“I think we’re on the right path, but it has to be done again every time. There’s the issue of pushing the team back into the opposition half to control the game, and we’ll have to see if we can do it again against Cremonese.

“When I watch Nicola’s teams, you can recognise the craft: he knows how to exploit moments in matches that others consider normal, and he turns them into something exceptional for his team.

“We must do like Ferrari in Formula 1: use the track right up to the kerbs, because at times we don’t use the whole pitch. We should always do it — this continuous rotation across the full width of the field.”

Luciano Spalletti (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Jonathan David made amends for his poor penalty against Lecce with a brilliant display in midweek, scoring a goal and providing an assist.

Therefore, Spalletti confirms the Canadian will start once more.

“It can be a confidence boost. He played a great match, and I expect him to keep improving.

“He covers a lot of ground, links up very well with his teammates, and tactically, he creates those spaces that Miretti attacked. Tomorrow he’s given trust again.”

The Juventus head coach also reserved praise for Fabio Miretti and his father, Livio, who stated that his son is keen to stay at the club.

“If Miretti’s father has a son who’s that professional and well-mannered… there’ll even be a meeting with the parents, because they say the right things, just as his father did.

“Miretti is a player who’s useful to us; he has room to grow, a strong engine. He might lack a bit of explosiveness, but he goes into tackles.”

Spalletti on Juventus transfer market & Federico Chiesa

Concerning the market, Spalletti insisted that he hasn’t asked the management for any new signings, but the club could seize any inviting opportunities.

“I didn’t ask for anything, especially in midfield — I’m happy with the midfielders I have. The market creates opportunities for strong players, but it also creates distracted players. If we stay as we are, I’m perfectly fine with that.