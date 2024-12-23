Luciano Spalletti has defended Thiago Motta’s tenure as Juventus manager amidst ongoing struggles with consistency. Despite being widely expected to challenge for the Serie A title this season, Juventus has found themselves battling inconsistency, leaving them far from the top of the standings. While Juve has managed to maintain an unbeaten record since the season began, their numerous draws have left fans and pundits questioning their ability to mount a serious challenge for trophies this term.

The Bianconeri, known for their defensive strength and historical dominance, have not lived up to expectations in terms of results, especially with the number of drawn matches stacking up. While there is still plenty of time for Juventus to catch up with the top teams, the team needs to improve in order to achieve their goals for the season.

Despite these struggles, Spalletti remains confident in Motta’s abilities and believes the Juventus manager is the right person to guide the club forward. In comments shared with Tuttomercatoweb, Spalletti praised Motta’s approach, explaining that the Juventus manager is focused on developing the entire squad and instilling a clear philosophy of play. Spalletti said, “I know Thiago Motta well, I know what he preaches from morning to night. You can understand his intentions, he wants a team that plays and wants to develop the whole squad, which is why he often changes formations. The request he makes is to become a relational team, that can command the matches and has the courage to make decisions. He is a well-prepared coach, who will have an important future. I think he is not yet happy with the results achieved so far, especially in relation to what he achieved last year with Bologna.”

Spalletti’s endorsement of Motta emphasises the importance of the manager’s long-term vision for Juventus. While results have not been ideal, Motta’s focus on building a team capable of controlling matches and making bold decisions reflects his ambition for success. However, Juventus must improve in the coming months, or they risk falling further behind in the title race. Without better performances, they will face serious challenges in competing for silverware.