Ahead of Tuesday’s Champions League clash, Juventus boss Luciano Spalletti explained how he’ll utilise Kenan Yildiz who’s available once again.

The 66-year-old enjoyed a winning debut on Saturday evening, with the Bianconeri beating Cremonese by two goals to one away from home.

However, Yildiz was left in Turin to nurse a slight issue and recharge his battery. In his absence, Spalletti fielded Loic Openda alongside Dusan Vlahovic up front, with Weston McKennie acting as an attacking midfielder.

Spalletti reveals his conversation with Kenan Yildiz

On Sunday, the Turkish youngster rejoined his teammates in training, and he’s now ready to make his first appearance under Spalletti when Juventus host Sporting CP in Tuesday’s Champions League encounter.

Luciano Spalletti (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

The Italian tactician confirmed that the young attacker will take part in the action, while revealing in which role he intends to play him.

“As a starting point, I ask the player where he feels comfortable, what he’d like me to do for him,” said the former Italy coach in his pre-match press conference via JuventusNews24.

“Kenan says he likes playing a bit of that left-centre position or a winger. Both are fine, because he’s good playing more as a second striker, or on the wing.

“What could bother him a bit are the 100-meter sprints. But when playing at top clubs, you have to adapt to these things.”

Spalletti likens Yildiz to Kvaratskehlia & Di Natale

Spalletti was asked to compare Yildiz to some of the talented players he had coached during his career.

The manager sees some similarities between the Turkiye international and Paris-Saint Germain winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who was an integral part of his Napoli Scudetto-winning squad.

“I’ve been lucky, I’ve had some great players… One of the most recent is Kvara, who had those characteristics.

“The one who has had less visibility than others I’ve coached, but was phenomenal nonetheless, is Totò Di Natale.

“Yildiz is one of those who, at the end of the seaso,n fills everyone’s Instagram with his highlights.”