Jonathan David missed a penalty against Lecce in a match that ended in a 1 1 draw, and that miss ultimately proved costly for Juventus. The striker has not enjoyed the smoothest start to life in Turin, and supporters were clearly frustrated that he failed to convert a spot kick that was entrusted to him by his teammates.

Given the number of players in the squad capable of taking penalties, David’s miss attracted criticism. In light of his overall struggles this season, many felt he could have been dropped for the following game against Sassuolo without complaint. His early months at the Allianz Stadium have been difficult, and confidence has often appeared to be an issue.

Spalletti shows faith in his striker

Despite the disappointment against Lecce, Luciano Spalletti made the decision to start David again in the next match. The call was seen as a gamble, but one rooted in trust rather than form alone. Spalletti believed the striker would respond positively to the setback rather than shrink from responsibility.

That faith was rewarded emphatically. David delivered an excellent performance against Sassuolo, scoring a goal and providing an assist to play a decisive role in the victory. His contribution earned him the Man of the Match award and marked one of his most complete displays since joining the club.

The performance suggested a turning point, both in confidence and output. It also highlighted the importance of managerial backing when a player is struggling, particularly in a demanding environment such as Juventus.

(Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

The manager explains his decision

After the match, Spalletti was asked why he chose to start David again so soon after the missed penalty. Speaking according to Tuttojuve, the Juventus manager explained his thinking. He said, “It was easy. He’s a good, kind, gentle guy, but then when all this stuff hits you, you react a little, so I was playing on what his reaction would be.”

Spalletti’s comments underline a belief in character as much as ability. David now appears to be finding form at an important stage of the season, and his response to adversity may prove crucial to his long-term success at the club.

If he continues on this trajectory, the Canadian forward could yet develop into a key player for Juventus, turning an uncertain start into a far more positive chapter.