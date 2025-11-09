Juventus manager Luciano Spalletti revealed why Daniele Rugani only lasted 45 minutes before being hooked at half-time.

The experienced defender was given the nod at the back at the expense of Federico Gatti in the Derby della Mole encounter against Torino.

The contest ended in a stalemate, with the two goalkeepers, Michele Di Gregorio and Alberto Paleari, emerging as the two best performers of the contest.

Daniele Rugani suffered stomach issue during Derby della Mole

After the match, Spalletti was naturally asked why he decided to replace Rugani with Gatti at half-time, and the manager revealed it was a mandatory change, as the former Empoli man fell ill during the contest, and had to grit his teeth to make it to the half-time whistle.

“He felt ill,” explained the 66-year-old tactician in his post-match press conference via IlBianconero.

“We almost had to make a substitution in the 30th minute. He had a stomachache.”

This is rather reassuring news for Juventus, as at least Rugani didn’t suffer an injury. The backline has already been pared down to the bone, with Gleison Bremer, Juan Cabal, and Lloyd Kelly all ruled out of action.

Teun Koopmeiners was transformed into a left centre-back and has been surprisingly doing a decent job in his unexpected role.

Spalletti remains upbeat despite Juventus draw

On a separate note, Spalletti admitted that the team is disappointed with the result, but urges everyone at the club to remain optimistic.

“I’m sorry to go home and not have brought home three points, but when these things happen, you shouldn’t be devastated.

“We’re disappointed, but we tried throughout the match. You can’t criticise the players for anything; they just need to be more qualitative.”

After the international break, Juventus will resume their campaign with an away meeting against Fiorentina on November 22.