Italy coach Luciano Spalletti reveals the reasons that promoted him to call up Juventus youngster Nicolo Savona.

It’s been quite a turnaround for the 21-year-old who was a relative unknown a few months ago. After managing to impress Thiago Motta in pre-season, he earned a promotion to the Bianconeri’s first team, rounding up a journey that began at a tender age.

Not only did Savona join the senior squad, but also cemented himself as a regular starter at the expense of Danilo. He already has two goals to his name, including one on his full debut against Hellas Verona.

The young full-back has now earned his maiden call-up for the senior Italian national team, joining his Juventus teammates Andrea Cambiaso and Federico Gatti, as well as Manuel Locatelli who became a late addition following Samuel Ricci’s injury.

Spalletti was asked to elaborate on adding Savona to his ranks, and he explained he’s curious to see the young right-back up close and personnel following his emergence at club level.

“I called up Savona because I’m curious to get to know him,” said the former Roma, Inter and Napoli coach in his press conference at Coverciano via IlBianconero.

“He’s an emerging player and a regular starter for Juventus. He can also act as a second-choice player or alternate with Di Lorenzo.”

Spalletti’s words suggest Savona could be used as a right centre-back in Italy’s 3-4-2-1 system, or as a right wingback (which is the role that Cambiaso usually occupies). But in any case, he’s unlikely to be a starter, especially with two major contests awaiting the Azzurri.

In their last two group-stage fixtures in the UEFA Nations League Italy will clash heads with Belgium away from home before hosting France at San Siro three days later. The Azzurri will be hoping to seal first place in their group and qualify for the semi-finals.