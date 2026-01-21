Luciano Spalletti will lead his Juventus side into a Champions League clash against Benfica tonight, a fixture that arrives at an important moment in their season. Juventus are focused on finishing the campaign strongly, and progress in Europe forms a key part of that ambition. Although their European journey did not begin in ideal fashion, the Bianconeri are now determined to build momentum and establish a winning run before the league phase concludes.

Building momentum in Europe

Juventus are broadly satisfied with the direction of travel under Spalletti, with signs of structure and identity becoming clearer as the season has developed. That progress, however, will be tested against Benfica, a side with significant continental pedigree. The timing of the match also adds pressure, coming shortly after a league defeat to Cagliari, a result that served as a reminder of the fine margins involved at the highest level. Juventus therefore cannot afford complacency and must approach the game with focus and intensity.

Benfica are coached by Jose Mourinho, who returns to Italy with a point to prove after his time managing Inter Milan. While some may view his current role as evidence that he is no longer at his peak, Mourinho remains a manager who thrives when his team are cast as underdogs. His tactical approach and ability to motivate players in major fixtures ensure that Juventus face a disciplined and dangerous opponent.

Jose Mourinho (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Respect for history and identity

Speaking ahead of the encounter, Spalletti highlighted the importance of respecting both the quality and tradition of the Portuguese club. According to Tuttomercatoweb, he said, “When you play against clubs like Benfica, you’re not just facing a team, but a piece of football history, an identity. Portuguese teams suck you into their rhythm, and it’s only too late to realise it. I expect the players to be ready and able to express their qualities.”

This match represents an opportunity for Juventus to demonstrate growth under Spalletti and reinforce belief in their European ambitions. A composed and disciplined performance could mark a turning point in their Champions League campaign and help set the tone for the weeks ahead.