Luciano Spalletti has announced his first Italy squad, which includes only two Juventus players: Federico Chiesa and Manuel Locatelli. Spalletti, who was recently appointed as the national team’s coach, will be taking charge of his first game.

Selecting players for the Italian national team can be a challenging task, given the abundance of talent available in the country. Spalletti’s decision to include Chiesa and Locatelli while leaving out other notable players, such as Moise Kean, has raised questions among fans.

Managerial decisions regarding squad selection can be influenced by various factors, including tactical considerations, player form, and the specific needs of the team for a particular match. Spalletti would have assessed these factors when making his choices.

Spalletti explains, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“The centre forward? There are centre forwards in Italy, there are players capable of wearing this shirt. I didn’t call Kean and Scamacca for the playing time, I called three others and I’ll go and meet them.

“Then it is clear that the physical one has very specific characteristics, but perhaps Raspadori is better at participating in team play. We will look for things and answers that are complete and can give us both, otherwise, we will try to overreach those who are well calibrated on certain characteristics.”

Juve FC Says

Kean has struggled to play regularly for Juventus and does not merit a place in the Azzurri squad.

Italy has several strikers who play regularly and we expect these individuals to get more game time in the national team.

Kean must win a place in the Juve starting XI or leave for a team that will play him more often to earn a recall.