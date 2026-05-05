Juventus are reportedly targeting Bernardo Silva for a potential move this summer, with the club identifying a need for greater creativity in their midfield. The Portuguese playmaker is expected to bring an end to his highly successful spell at Manchester City, where he has spent close to a decade and collected numerous trophies.

Silva departs as one of the most accomplished players in English football, having remained a consistent presence in Manchester City’s starting line-up. Despite the club’s efforts to convince him to extend his stay, he appears ready to seek a new challenge, creating an opportunity for interested teams.

Tactical need and player profile

Juventus believe that signing a player of Silva’s calibre would significantly enhance their squad. The Bianconeri are particularly focused on improving their ability to control matches in advanced areas, where creativity and composure are essential.

Luciano Spalletti has outlined the type of player his team is currently lacking, describing a profile that closely matches Silva’s strengths. His comments highlight the importance of technical ability and intelligence in breaking down compact defensive structures.

As reported by Calciomercato, the manager said, “We’re missing a playmaker who’s good at playing in tight spaces,” the coach told Sky, ” because in front of the opponent’s penalty area it becomes a quagmire. If you can’t get things right, you force some plays, increasing the nerves and the difficulties.”

Potential impact on Juventus

Silva’s ability to operate effectively in congested areas, combined with his vision and technical skill, makes him an ideal candidate to address Juventus’ current shortcomings. His experience at the highest level would also bring valuable leadership to the squad.

The prospect of signing him as a free agent further increases his appeal, offering Juventus a rare opportunity to acquire a world-class talent without a transfer fee.

If the move materialises, Silva could become a central figure in Spalletti’s plans, providing the creativity needed to elevate Juventus’ attacking play and strengthen their push for major honours.