Juventus head coach Luciano Spalletti remains unsure over a couple of starting spots ahead of Sunday’s clash against Torino.

The Bianconeri will be hosted by their crosstown rivals for the second edition of the Derby della Mole on the final day of the season.

While the two clubs will be vying for the city’s bragging rights, much bigger objectives are at stake for Juventus, who will be fighting to preserve their fading Champions League hopes.

The Old Lady must prevail in the Derby and hope for at least two favours from the clubs playing against Roma, Milan, and Como.

Mattia Perin pushing for a starting role against Torino

Before worrying about other results, Spalletti must first resolve his own team’s selections. According to Tuttosport, the 67-year-old is facing a couple of dilemmas.

First, the former Italy boss is unsure about the identity of his goalkeeper, as Michele Di Gregorio has been shipping in avoidable goals this season, especially in recent weeks, often conceding from the first shot on target.

The Turin-based newspaper reveals that Spalletti is considering dropping the former Monza custodian in favour of Mattia Perin, as he did earlier in the season.

With Gleison Bremer serving a suspension, the three-man backline picks itself, with Federico Gatti stepping up to replace the Brazilian alongside Pierre Kalulu and Lloyd Kelly.

Khephren Thuram still struggling for fitness

The second conundrum for Spalletti is in the middle of the park, as Khephren Thuram continues to be haunted by physical discomfort.

The Frenchman has been training separately this week, hence why he could start on the bench once more. In this case, Teun Koopmeiners could link up with Manuel Locatelli in the middle of the park.

However, the Dutchman hasn’t been convincing, so Spalletti could instead move Weston McKennie to a central role and bring in Emil Holm as a right wing-back.

The attacking trio should remain intact, with Kenan Yildiz and Chico Conceicao flanking Dusan Vlahvovic.

Juventus Probable XI (3-4-2-1): Di Gregorio (Perin); Kalulu, Gatti, Kelly; McKennie, Locatelli, Koopmeiners (Holm), Cambiaso; Conceicao, Yildiz; Vlahovic