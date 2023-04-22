Spalletti fails to speak to the press before Juventus match

Napoli manager Luciano Spalletti will not give the traditional pre-match press conference before his team’s match against Juventus this weekend, Football Italia reports.

The league leaders travel to Turin for the reverse of the match they won convincingly in Naples.

However, they have suffered some setbacks in recent weeks, including getting eliminated from the Champions League in midweek.

The absence of Victor Osimhen through injury for some weeks took the wind out of their sail, but he is back and scored in his last game.

Spalletti could lead Napoli to a first league title in 30 years, but the report says he will not speak to the press before the match against Juventus.

Juve FC Says

Napoli would be very difficult opponents for us to face, even if their manager speaks to the press.

This should ideally not bother us too much. We should instead focus more on our preparations.

The leaders would be a tough nut to crack, but we always turn up at home in the big games and can earn a win here.

We just have to avoid feeling overconfident and underestimating what Napoli can do at the Allianz Stadium.

With the right mindset and teamwork, we will emerge from the game with all three points.