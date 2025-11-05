Luciano Spalletti continues to learn more about his Juventus side as the season progresses, and during their Champions League draw against Sporting Club, the manager identified a new issue that he intends to address. Having taken charge only recently, Spalletti has not had the benefit of a pre-season with the squad, meaning he must analyse and correct problems in real time as competitive fixtures unfold.

The Juventus players have been working diligently to adapt to their new coach’s methods and to restore the team’s trademark consistency. However, recent managerial instability has made this transition more complex, with the last two coaches dismissed for failing to maximise the potential of an undeniably talented squad. Spalletti’s task, therefore, is not only to achieve results but also to rediscover the tactical cohesion that has long defined the Bianconeri.

Spalletti’s Growing Understanding of His Squad

Juventus’ draw with Sporting Club provided Spalletti with further insight into his team’s strengths and weaknesses. While the side showed character and determination, their inability to fully control possession in tight areas became evident. Spalletti, known for his tactical precision and demand for technical excellence, recognised this as a key area for improvement.

Without the advantage of pre-season preparation, the Italian tactician must use competitive matches to experiment with different combinations and refine his tactical blueprint. His experience and adaptability will be crucial in helping Juventus overcome these early challenges and develop into a more fluid and confident unit. The team’s overall structure and effort levels have improved, but Spalletti is focused on ensuring greater speed and creativity in their transitions, particularly when opponents limit space in midfield.

Luciano Spalletti (Photo by Marco M. Mantovani/Getty Images)

The Manager’s Assessment After the Match

Speaking after the game, Spalletti offered his thoughts on his players’ adaptability and the issues his side encountered. As cited by Tuttomercatoweb, he said: “Kenan can play anywhere because he finds a solution in any position. It’s right to act logically, but he can play anywhere. I’m happy with the team’s performance because they showed character and a desire to win games. We need to fix the problem because we’re sluggish in tight spaces. If we perform like this, we’ll win a lot of games.”

Spalletti’s comments reflect both satisfaction with his team’s mentality and an awareness of the technical adjustments required to reach their full potential. His focus on improving movement and efficiency in congested areas highlights a manager intent on building a more dynamic and unpredictable side. As Juventus continue their campaign, his ability to identify and correct such issues could prove decisive in determining their success both domestically and in Europe.