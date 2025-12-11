Juventus head coach Luciano Spalletti analysed the action following his team’s crucial win over Pafos on Wednesday evening.

The Bianconeri had started their Champions League campaign on a slow note, but have now picked up two victories in a row.

However, the Cypriots didn’t make it easy for the Serie A giants who failed to score in the first 60 minutes. In fact, Juventus were extremely close to conceding goals on counterattacks.

Nevertheless, Spalletti swithed Teun Koopmeiners from his makeshift role at the back to his original position in midfield, thus changing the system from 3-4-2-1 to 4-2-3-1 in the second half.

This approach paid dividends, as the Bianconeri were finally able to break the deadlock through Weston McKennie, before confirming the win thanks to Jonathan David.

Luciano Spalletti opens up on Juventus tactical change

Naturally, the manager was asked if this result would signal a shift to a new playing system. While the change might not ensue immediately, Spalletti admitted that the aim is to eventually shift to a four-man backline.

“I hope to get there eventually when I have a right-footed central defender, so we can shift Kalulu to right-back,” said the 66-year-old in his interview with Sky Sport Italia via IlBianconero.

“This time, things went well, but we’re playing have full-backs who concede defensively. We’re working on it. I want to develop the 4-2-3-1 and try to implement it.”

Edon Zhegrova (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Why Edon Zhegrova struggled on full Juventus debut

Spalletti finally granted Edon Zhegrova his Juventus debut, but the Kosovar struggled to find space and make an impact.

The manager defended the winger’s performance and felt he didn’t receive the required help from his teammates on the right flank, namely Weston McKennie and Pierre Kalulu.

“When they forced us down the left, he had the opportunity to defend one-on-one, but he’s purely offensive,” explained Spalletti in his post-match press conference.

“Then, when he has the ball, he’ll go all the way. Edon needs to improve physically, but he had a very good first half, according to the doctors.

“They didn’t help him in the first half; Kalulu and McKennie suffocated him, but we tried to force the situation. Now he has 45 minutes in his legs, so going forward, he can either start matches or play the final half hour. We can make different decisions.”