New Juventus head coach Luciano Spalletti has reportedly chosen Giovanni Martusciello as part of his technical staff.

The former Roma, Inter, Napoli boss has been identified as the ideal profile to resurrect the free-falling Bianconeri.

The two parties were able to find a swift agreement following Igor Tudor’s sacking on Monday. The 66-year-old arrived at Continassa on Thursday to begin this new chapter.

Giovanni Martusciello set for Juventus return

Naturally, Spalletti has decided to bring a group of trusted collaborators alongside him, and chief among them is his longtime assistant, Marco Domenichini, who has been by his side since the very start of his coaching career almost three decades ago.

But according to multiple reports in the Italian press, including Sky Sport Italia (via JuventusNews24), Spalletti’s staff will also include a familiar name in Martusciello.

Giovanni Martusciello (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

The 54-year-old has long been associated with Maurizio Sarri, having served as the latter’s assistant coach for several years, including their time together at Juventus in 2019/20, the season that witnessed the club’s most recent Scudetto triumph.

The Ischia native also worked with Sarri during his original spell at Lazio, but didn’t rejoin him on this return to the Italian capital last summer.

Martusciello’s most recent gig was a brief spell as Salernitana’s head coach between July and November 2024.

Martusciello worked with Spalletti in the past

Martusciello isn’t only familiar with the atmosphere at Juventus, but he has also worked with Spalletti in the past, precisely during the latter’s spell at Inter between 2017 and 2019, when he was part of the technical staff.

Moreover, the former midfielder was also coached by the former Italy boss during his playing stint at Empoli in the nineties, so the two men have a long-standing rapport.

While Martusciello had served as an assistant manager when Sarri was in Turin, this time, he will act as a technical collaborator.