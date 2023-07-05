Spalletti gives a direct response to reports linking him to the Juventus job

There have been increasing rumours linking Luciano Spalletti to the Juventus managerial position, particularly since Cristiano Giuntoli assumed the role of sporting director at the club. While Juventus is currently supporting Max Allegri to continue as the manager for another season, it is evident that Allegri’s tenure is tenuous, and a poor performance next season could lead to his dismissal.

Given the circumstances, Allegri is motivated to give his best in the upcoming campaign, as there are several capable managers across Europe who could potentially replace him. Spalletti is among the names mentioned, but he is currently taking a year off after his successful season with Napoli. When asked about a potential move to Turin, Spalletti responded through Calciomercato:

“Juventus? It is clear that when you have affection for something, you must listen to the feelings and things that bring pleasure to those you care about. You cannot do harm to those who care about you.

“It is too difficult to answer that question now. And as for those who suggest that I would go to Juve simply because Giuntoli is there… it is an oversimplified equation.”

Juve FC Says

Spalletti is one of the finest Italian managers around, but thinking he would become our next coach because Giuntoli is now at the club makes no sense.

There are other managers we can employ and he might not be on our list of targets if we need to replace Allegri.