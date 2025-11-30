Juventus boss Luciano Spalletti decided to respond to a fan who was jeering the team during the 2-1 victory over Cagliari.

The 66-year-old may have endeared himself to the fanbase, especially following his friendly gestures towards the supporters at the airport in Norway following the Champions League victory over Bodo/Glimt.

On Saturday, the Bianconeri finished off a good week by rallying from behind to beat their Sardinian visitors at the Allianz Stadium.

Luciano Spalletti argued with a Juventus fan

While they managed to collect three important points, Juve’s display wasn’t entirely convincing, especially in the early going.

The team was operating on a rather slow tempo, with the fans growing increasingly frustrated.

At one point, the manager heard a fan behind him hurling abuse at his players. “You suck,” said the supporter in reference to Juve’s uninspiring display.

While Spalletti could have let it slide, he decided to confront the fan, asking him: “But what do you want?!”, before swiftly resuming his duties on the sidelines. The episode went viral on social media.

Tifoso si lamenta dello stato di forma di #David, #Spalletti si gira e si mette a discutere con lui 🤨 pic.twitter.com/f4CFOVNnKa — Mirko Nicolino (@mirkonicolino) November 30, 2025

It should be noted that this incident isn’t the first of its kind at the Allianz Stadium, as Max Allegri had done likewise in the past, urging the fans to show more respect to his Juventus players at the time.

Have Juventus improved under Spalletti?

Since taking over from Igor Tudor last month, Spalletti has been undefeated, registering three wins and as many draws in his first six outings as Juventus manager.

Although the team’s overall display remains below expectations, many would argue that Juve are beginning to show promising signs, while others insist that the current squad has its limitations.

Therefore, Spalletti’s work can only be judged once the club backs him on the market, and provides him with players capable of interpreting his desired system.