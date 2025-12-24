Kenan Yildiz has arguably been the standout performer for Juventus over the last few months, to the point where the club has been accused of placing too much reliance on him. The Turkiye international has emerged as a central figure in the team, drawing both praise and concern for the responsibility placed on his shoulders at such an important stage of his career.

The attacker has embraced the challenge of wearing the famous number 10 shirt, a decision that inevitably carries significant weight at Juventus. While the club has faced criticism for handing him such a symbolic role, amid fears it could hinder his long-term development, Yildiz himself has appeared comfortable with the expectations that come with it.

Growing Responsibility and External Concerns

Yildiz has enjoyed the prominence that has followed his rise, thriving under the spotlight across recent seasons. His technical quality and consistency have made him a natural focal point, leading to warnings that Juventus may be leaning too heavily on his contributions. Several managers have attempted to build their projects around him, reinforcing the perception that he is indispensable to the team.

While many observers have welcomed this approach, believing it reflects trust in his ability, it has also sparked debate about balance within the squad. Over-reliance on one player can expose structural weaknesses, particularly during demanding periods of the season.

A Shift Towards Balance and Shared Load

Luciano Spalletti, however, has adopted a more measured strategy. Although he continues to trust Yildiz with regular minutes and responsibility, Juventus have moved away from treating him as the sole attacking solution. Instead, there has been a clear effort to distribute responsibility more evenly across the squad.

For the first time in a while, Yildiz is operating under reduced pressure, with other attackers being given opportunities to contribute. This shift has resulted in a more balanced team, one that recognises the importance of collective input rather than individual heroics.

Juventus understand that success depends on contributions from every player. Yildiz continues to perform at a high level, but he is no longer viewed as the figure expected to deliver miracles in every match. This evolving dynamic may ultimately prove beneficial for both the player’s development and the team’s overall stability.