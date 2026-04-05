Juventus head coach Luciano Spalletti isn’t expected to ring too many changes to his starting lineup when hosting Genoa on Monday.

The Bianconeri headed to the international on a negative note after failing to beat Sassuolo at home, which left them three points behind Como in the grand battle for 4th place.

Therefore, the Turin-based giants cannot afford to commit any more blunders, especially at home against a team lying in the second half of the table.

Luciano Spalletti sorting out Juventus starting lineup vs Genoa

At this stage, Spalletti has already figured out the bulk of his starting lineup, with the majority of the roles now occupied by automatic starters.

But according to JuventusNews24, three starting berths could still be up for grabs, even though we already have clear favourites.

As the source explains, the battle for the No.1 role remains open between Michele Di Gregorio and Mattia Perin.

The former had been the first-choice goalkeeper since joining the club in the summer of 2024, but a series of shaky displays saw him relegated to the bench in favour of his more experienced compatriot, who started the last five Juventus matches across all competitions. The report tips Perin to be confirmed once more.

In addition to the goalkeeper dilemma, Spalletti also has to choose between Khephren Thuram and Teun Koopmeiners. The two midfielders are vying for a starting role beside Manuel Locatelli.

The Frenchman has been a regular starter this season, and thus remains the more likely option, even though the versatile Dutchman gained some ground after two positive performances for the Netherlands during the international break.

Jeremie Boga to lead the line again?

Finally, the returns of Dusan Vlahovic and Arkadiusz Milik have been a breeze of fresh air for Spalletti, who hasn’t been convinced by Lois Openda and Jonathan David in the centre-forward role.

However, the manager admitted that neither the Serbian nor the Polish striker is 100% fit at the moment, hinting that Jeremie Boga could start as a false 9 once more.

The rest of the lineup will remain intact with Pierre Kalulu, Gleison Bremer, Lloyd Kelly, and Andrea Cambiaso forming the backline, and Weston McKennie starting behind the striker, flanked by Kenan Yildiz and Francisco Conceicao.

Juventus Probable XI (4-2-3-1): Perin; Kalulu, Bremer, Kelly, Cambiaso; Locatelli, Thuram; Conceicao, McKennie, Yildiz; Boga