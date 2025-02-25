One of the most notable exclusions from Italy’s squad for Euro 2024 was Manuel Locatelli, with manager Luciano Spalletti opting to place his trust in other midfielders.

Locatelli was a key figure in Italy’s triumphant Euro 2020 campaign, where he played a pivotal role in the team’s success, earning a move to Juventus shortly after. At Juventus, he quickly established himself as one of the club’s best players, remaining prominent under the leadership of new manager Thiago Motta. During Max Allegri’s tenure, Locatelli was a regular fixture in the starting lineup, which seemed to guarantee his inclusion in Italy’s squad for the upcoming Euro 2024 tournament.

However, much to the surprise of many, Spalletti chose to leave him out, opting instead for Juventus teammate Nicolo Fagioli. This decision has raised eyebrows, as Locatelli’s impressive performances for Juventus have not been enough to secure a place in Spalletti’s squad. For some time now, the midfielder has not been called up to represent his country, despite being one of the standout performers at club level.

(Photo by Claudio Villa/Getty Images)

Spalletti’s reasoning appears to be that Locatelli does not fit into the tactical plans he has in mind for the national team. The Italy manager has questioned whether Locatelli’s playing style aligns with what he requires from his midfielders. However, under Motta, Locatelli has been flourishing and making strides in improving his game, especially in the areas Spalletti has highlighted.

In a recent interview, Spalletti commented on Locatelli’s development, as quoted by Calciomercato: “But now Locatelli is starting to verticalize and makes fewer obvious passes, he is always good in the break-up phase and above all he has a great personality.”

Locatelli’s growth under Motta has made him one of the best midfielders in Italy, and it would come as a surprise if he were not named in the next Italy squad. His development seems to address many of the concerns Spalletti previously had, and he could yet find himself back in the Azzurri fold as Euro 2024 approaches.