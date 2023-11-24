Italy manager Luciano Spalletti insists it is too early to pick the favourites to win the Serie A title as several fans and pundits tip Juventus and Inter Milan for the title.

Most followers of the competition believe it will ultimately be a two-horse race between Juve and Inter who meet in Serie A this weekend.

However, we haven’t even reached the halfway point of the season, and there is still so much football to play for and an entire second-half season worth of league games to go.

Ahead of the Derby d’Italia this weekend, Spalletti was asked if the game is between the two title challengers and he said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“Juventus – Inter for the Scudetto? Too soon. Milan and Napoli are still on equal footing because I know them, I’ve seen the qualities of the players they have and those of the coaches. They are top clubs that can still win the championship”

Juve FC Says

We can understand the excitement among the Inter Milan and Juventus fans, but this is just the start of the league season and we have to be careful with the expectations we are creating.

The players have done well, but there is still so much football to play and the season has just started, so we need to stay focused on winning one match at a time.