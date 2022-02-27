Spalletti insists the Scudetto fight is still very open

Napoli manager Luciano Spalletti has insisted the fight for this season’s Scudetto title is far from being concluded.

Juventus started this season badly and has remained inconsistent, but the clubs above them on the league table are not having a much better term.

This means even the Bianconeri can still win the league title at the end of the season.

Napoli had been pacesetters on the league table before dropping from the top.

Inter Milan and AC Milan have topped the standings at different times in recent weeks, but every club above Juve is struggling to put together a consistent run of form.

Spalletti was speaking ahead of his side’s visit to Lazio today and insisted both the top-four race and the title fight are still very much open.

He said via Calciomercato: “There are many teams who can re-enter the Champions League fight, there are possibilities of opening up regarding the championship victory.”

Juve FC Says

This has been a strange season, with most clubs struggling to put together fine runs.

This means the winner of the title is far from predictable and gives us an opportunity to re-enter the race.

However, to remain among the title favourites, we need to keep winning the matches ahead of us.