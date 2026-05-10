Juventus head coach Luciano Spalletti rued his team’s inability to kill off the match against Lecce, as they settled for a slim 1-0 win.

The Bianconeri broke the deadlock through Dusan Vlahovic just 11 seconds into the match. However, the next 90+ minutes didn’t bear any goals, even though the Serbian and Pierre Kalulu thought they had netted, only to be denied by offside calls following VAR interventions.

With this win at the Via del Mare, the Old Lady temporarily leapfrogged Milan in third place and extended the lead over Roma to four points.

However, Spalletti was far from satisfied with the team’s attitude throughout the game, as his men failed to secure the result with a second goal, as they looked hesitant to take the initiative.

Luciano Spalletti displeased with Juventus attitude at the Via del Mare

After the contest, the Tuscan manager addressed his team’s issues, beginning with the negative approach that left them exposed, especially in the final stretch of the game.

“We’ve been saying it for a while now, and tonight was the same again. It was a copy-and-paste of so many other matches,” said the former Italy boss in his post-match interview with Sky Sport Italia via JuventusNews24.

“We produce stretches where we completely dominate, and it feels like everything is under control, then comes the moment of superficiality where everything drops off, and we totally lose our identity.

“We make passes that are unbelievable considering the level of football these players have in them.”

Spalletti explained how the team’s mindset tends to gradually unravel throughout the course of the game, as players gradually start losing control.

“To put in dominant performances like the ones we showed, you need a certain level of quality. But then we can’t sustain that concentration, determination, and character over time.

“We start doing things carelessly, we lose a bit of composure, doubt and fear creep in, and suddenly the game is back in the balance.

“Then we get annoyed, we grab the game back by the scruff of the neck and drag it onto our side again.

“It’s all a rollercoaster, because this sort of match cannot end 1-0. It shouldn’t end 1-0. How many times did we get into positions around the edge of the box with huge advantages and situations where all we had to do was make a choice? But instead of taking one of the good options, we pick the third one — the one that punishes us. That’s just how we are.”

Spalletti on the transfer market and returning Vlahovic

Spalletti then opened up on the club’s summer plans in his chat with former Juventus midfielder Giancarlo Marocchi, who was in the Sky studios.

“If you read the newspapers, it would sound like out of a 25-man squad we’re changing 18 players. That’s not possible. Marrocchi, you know well that in the transfer market, it becomes a problem.

“These players need to know this is a serious project — and John Elkann said it tonight as well to our fans. The project we want to build includes many of these players. Replacing huge numbers of them is difficult right now.

“As you know, Juventus have already spent heavily in recent transfer windows, so it’s not easy to start over and rebuild deeply. Things have to be done properly.

“Of course, football evolves, and you have to keep up with the times; you have to add quality, but more than anything, the growth has to come from within. These players need to know that, from both the club and me, many of them will stay. Then obviously we also need to be good at bringing in others because we do have shortcomings.”

Spalletti admitted that Juventus were sorely missing a striker like Vlahovic while he was out of action, explaining the difference between him and Jonathan David, who struggles in physical duels.

“We missed Vlahovic badly, like bread and butter, because he’s a player with different characteristics. You can’t play football without someone who offers those qualities.

“A team that wants to win needs a physical focal point, a strong focal point, maybe not necessarily tall but dynamic, someone with physical impact, someone who can handle duels, hold up the ball and score goals.

“You need that type of player. David scores goals too, but when it comes to contested balls and physical battles…”