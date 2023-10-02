Matias Soule, the Juventus youngster currently on loan at Frosinone, has caught the attention of Italy manager Luciano Spalletti due to his impressive performances in Serie A. Soule, playing as an attacker, has made a significant impact with Frosinone, even leading the Italian top flight in completed dribbles this season.

His standout performances are earning him recognition as one of the top players in the competition, and it may also result in a call-up to the Argentinian national team. While Soule has previously represented Argentina’s youth teams and been called up to the senior squad on two occasions, he has not yet made an appearance for the senior team.

Now, as Soule continues to develop, there is interest from the Italian national team. Tuttojuve has reported that Soule could potentially represent Italy due to his mother’s Italian heritage.

This development sets the stage for a potential international tug-of-war between Italy and Argentina to secure Soule’s allegiance for international competition, with both national teams vying for his services.

Juve FC Says

For two nations to show interest in a player, it shows he is doing the right thing at the club and we expect Soule to pick the best nation for himself.

However, that should not be his biggest problem now and he should be more concerned about how he will get a permanent home where he plays regularly.