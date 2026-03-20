Luciano Spalletti has been managing since 1993 and has spent a significant portion of his career in Serie A, a tenure that has enabled him to accumulate an impressive 299 wins in the competition. His extensive experience across Italian football has seen him take charge of several top sides, culminating in his long-awaited league title success with Napoli in 2023.

Spalletti’s Impact at Juventus

Now at Juventus, Spalletti is entrusted with restoring the club’s reputation as a dominant force capable of consistently competing for major honours. The Bianconeri believe his wealth of experience and tactical expertise can guide them back to the summit of Italian football. His appointment reflects a clear commitment to long-term success, with the club placing considerable faith in his leadership.

Spalletti has embraced the challenge, expressing pride in his role and working diligently to improve the squad. His influence is evident in the team’s structure and approach, as he aims to elevate performance levels and instil a winning mentality. With the season approaching its decisive phase, his focus remains firmly on securing as many victories as possible to achieve the club’s objectives.

(Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

Milestone Within Reach

According to Tuttojuve, Spalletti is now on the verge of reaching a remarkable milestone, standing just one win away from his 300th victory in Serie A. He could achieve this landmark if Juventus secure a positive result against Sassuolo at the weekend, a scenario that appears within reach given current expectations.

However, Sassuolo have often proven to be a difficult opponent for Juventus, demonstrating resilience in previous encounters. Despite this, the importance of the fixture cannot be overstated. Juventus have reached a stage in the campaign where dropping points is no longer an option if they are to finish inside the top four.

Every remaining match carries significant weight, and Spalletti’s experience will be crucial in navigating this critical period as Juventus push to end the season on a strong and successful note.