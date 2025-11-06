Juventus boss Luciano Spalletti might decide to give Jonathan David the opportunity to prove his worth against Torino.

The Bianconeri have been showing signs of improvement since the arrival of the experienced manager last week, even though they failed to beat Sporting CP in Tuesday’s Champions League contest.

The 66-year-old has decided to reinstate Dusan Vlahovic in his starting lineup, and the latter responded by scoring two goals in two appearances. Nevertheless, Spalletti has no desire to alienate David.

Jonathan David could start for Juventus against Torino

The new Juventus manager resorted to the Canadian’s services in the final stretch of the match against Sporting.

Unfortunately for the 25-year-old, he squandered a golden opportunity to win the match in the 93rd minute by heading the ball straight into the goalkeeper.

Nevertheless, La Gazzetta dello Sport (via IlBianconero) claims that Spalletti was impressed with David’s late cameo.

Jonathan David (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Therefore, the pink newspaper believes the manager is now considering starting the former Lille bomber in the Derby della Mole clash against Torino on Saturday.

It should be noted that Vlahovic had complained of physical discomfort in the final stages of Tuesday’s match. Although the Serbian should be available this weekend, Spalletti could decide to rest him and take the opportunity to test David.

David must turn the corner by finding his scoring boots

The Canadian striker began his Juventus career by scoring the opener against Parma on the opening day of the season, but he hasn’t found the back of the net ever since.

Therefore, it has been reported that Juventus might be open to parting ways with the Brooklyn native as early as January, but Fabrizio Romano has already rebuffed these claims.

That being said, David must reconcile with the net as soon as possible, as the fanbase is already growing impatient with his early struggles in Turin.