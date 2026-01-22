Juventus head coach Luciano Spalletti spoke to the press following his team’s laboured 2-0 win over Benfica on Wednesday, taking the opportunity to discuss some of his players’ individual performances.

The Bianconeri had a slow start, but eventually managed to find the breakthrough thanks to Khephren Thuram, and then doubled their lead through Weston McKennie. This victory ensured their qualification to the Champions League play-off, while maintaining their hopes of securing a direct spot in the Round of 16 ahead of the final group-stage matchday.

In his post-match press conference (via IlBianconero), Spalletti insisted that the match wasn’t as difficult as some analysts had claimed and that the win was well-deserved.

“I don’t agree — the first half wasn’t difficult. In any case, we always come off the pitch having taken a few knocks,” argued the 66-year-old.

“Tonight the game was balanced; it’s true that after 15–17 minutes in the first half, we started to drop off, and there was Miretti’s header, David’s header… In the second half, we were a bit more hazy in regaining possession.

“It wasn’t a tough match or one that was stolen from us; we got what we deserved. The attitude was always the right one.

“I’ve been around a few years, and they tell me it had been four or five games without a win against Benfica — I think you can say ‘well done’ to the players’ attitude, even though we need to do better.”

Spalletti defends Cambiaso against Juventus boo-boys

Andrea Cambiaso was audibly booed and jeered by his own supporters at the Allianz Stadium while leaving the pitch in the second half.

Nevertheless, Spalletti insists that the left-back is a complete player, while encouraging him to prove his naysayers wrong in the upcoming matches.

“We can play attractive football — that’s the whole point of our work: being part of a way of playing that’s engaging, walking hand in hand with the fans. We want to play good football and also win some matches, because we know we have to win.

“We want to play that way, with a high defensive line; clearly this leaves you exposed, but players have to accept it as something that happens and learn how to deal with it.

“There’s history here — Juventus fans have seen great players. Cambiaso is someone who knows how to play football, he can do everything. He’s even been talked about as a target for a top team (Man City in the past).

“His insistence on playing the ball is a quality that should be recognised. We want to be the ones who improve. Whistle us, because we want to turn your whistles around.”

Spalletti on David, Openda & Yildiz

The Juventus boss is currently relying on Jonathan David as his main striker in the absence of the injured Dusan Vlahovic.

Spalletti was pleased with the Canadian’s performance after setting up the two goals, but he believes his game still lacks a nasty edge.