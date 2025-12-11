Juventus defender Gleison Bremer is ready and raring to go after finally overcoming his latest injury ordeal.

The 28-year-old spent the bulk of the previous campaign on the sidelines after tearing his Cruciate Anterior Ligament in October 2024.

The Brazilian made his return to action in the summer, but ended up suffering a meniscus injury in September that required surgical intervention.

Gleison Bremer finally recovers from injury

The former Torino man has yet to feature for Luciano Spalletti, who was appointed new Juventus head coach in late October following Igor Tudor’s sacking.

The 66-year-old has been hampered by the lack of options at the back, which has been forcing him to make plug-gap solutions, like fielding Teun Koopmeiners as part of the back-three.

But fortunately for the Tuscan manager, he now has one of the finest defenders in the country at his disposal.

Gleison Bremer (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Bremer returned to group training this week, and earned his first call-up in almost three months on Wednesday. However, he remained on the bench for the duration of the Champions League contest against Pafos.

But according to IlBianconero, Spalletti and his technical staff have already drawn a plan with a clear timetable, as they aim to gradually reintroduce the Brazil international back in action.

Bremer eyeing a starting role in Juventus vs Roma showdown

As the source explains, Bremer’s return to the squad in midweek will be followed by a second-half cameo against Bologna on Sunday at the Renato Dall’Ara.

Nevertheless, the main target is to help the centre-back regain his optimal physical condition for the big showdown against Roma on December 20, which will take place at the Allianz Stadium in Turin. This should be a significant six-pointer, with both clubs vying for a Champions League spot.

In addition to Bremer, Daniele Rugani also returned to the squad on Wednesday, adding further depth at the back.