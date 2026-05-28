Juventus head coach Luciano Spalletti and the club’s CEO Damien Comolli have two contrasting plans for Douglas Luiz.

The Brazilian midfielder signed for the Bianconeri in the summer of 2024 on a deal worth €50 million, including the values of Samuel Iling-Junior and Enzo Barrenechea, who joined the Villans.

Unfortunately for the Manchester City youth product, he endured a forgettable campaign in Turin under Thiago Motta and Igor Tudor, hampered by injuries, underwhelming displays, and personal issues.

This season, Luiz made his return to England, initially through the gates of Nottingham Forest, who signed him on loan. However, he was lost in the shuffle during the early-season managerial turmoil at the City Ground.

In January, Forest agreed to terminate his stint, paving the way for a return to Aston Villa, who signed him on loan for six months with the option to buy him for €25 million.

Aston Villa not planning to buy Douglas Luiz

The Brazilian international showed some flashes of brilliance, but he couldn’t quite cement himself as a regular starter in Unai Emery’s lineup. Therefore, the Villans are unlikely to retain his services.

Luiz will thus return to Juventus in the summer, potentially causing a new disagreement between Comolli and Spalletti.

The manager and the head coach have been at odds recently, disagreeing on several issues regarding the club’s future plans. Nevertheless, Juventus patron John Elkann insisted on reconciling them with Giorgio Chiellini’s help.

But according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Luiz’s case could prompt a new dispute, as Spalletti is intrigued by the midfielder’s skillset, while Comolli prefers to cash in on his services.

Why Spalletti would like to keep Luiz at Juventus

As the pink newspaper, the head coach sees Luiz as a potential deep-lying playmaker, capable of adding quality to the middle of the park. He would at least like to test him in pre-season.

The 67-year-old has always relied on a technical Regista throughout his career, from David Pizarro at Udinese and Roma, to Marcelo Brozovic at Inter, and Stanislav Lobotka at Napoli.

On the other hand, Comolli believes Juventus should cut their losses by selling the 28-year-old for at least €25 million to avoid a capital loss.

So it will be interesting to see whose idea will prevail.