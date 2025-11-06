Juventus manager Luciano Spalletti is reportedly keen to maintain the services of Weston McKennie, who regained a starting berth.

The American is the club’s second-longest-serving outfield player after Daniele Rugani, having signed for the Bianconeri in the summer of 2020.

However, his time in Turin has been a true roller coaster, filled with highs and lows.

Luciano Spalletti determined to keep Weston McKennie at Juventus

During Igor Tudor’s reign, the 27-year-old was considered an important squad member thanks to his great versatility, but he was seldom in the starting lineup. Nevertheless, his fate immediately changed with Spalletti’s appointment.

MacKennie started as an attacking midfielder when the new manager made his bow in Cremona, and then maintained his place in the starting XI in Tuesday’s Champions League contest against Sporting CP, albeit he started as a right wingback, before later transitioning into a high role.

Weston McKennie (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

So while his place on the pitch remains undefined, the Texan’s importance to Spalletti’s jigsaw is unquestioned.

Therefore, Il Corriere dello Sport (via IlBianconero) reveals that the manager has already requested McKennie’s stay.

The versatile star is currently running on an expiring contract, and has already been linked with a potential move to Major League Soccer.

Juventus must now revive talks with McKennie’s entourage

Last season, McKennie was said to be on the verge of penning a renewal. However, the departures of Thiago Motta in March and Cristiano Giuntoli in May hampered the deal.

On the other hand, the new management led by Damien Comolli appeared less keen on keeping the former Schalke man in Turin.

Nevertheless, with Spalletti specifically asking the directors to act on this front, we could soon witness new meetings between the two parties.

Comolli and Co. are thus invited to showcase their confidence in the newly-appointed manager by fulfilling what should be a plausible request.