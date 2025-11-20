Juventus manager Luciano Spalletti has reportedly decided how he plans to use Dusan Vlahovic in the next matches against Fiorentina and Bodo/Glimt.

The striker was already struggling with back pain before the international break, and had to leave the field prematurely against Torino in the Derby della Mole.

Nevertheless, the 25-year-old insisted on answering Serbia’s call-up for the final two World Cup qualifiers.

Vlahovic started against England at Wembley last Thursday and remained on the pitch for the duration of the contest.

However, it was later revealed that the bomber is suffering from muscle fatigue, so he didn’t take part in the action against Latvia on Sunday.

Dusan Vlahovic set to start in Fiorentina vs Juventus?

Upon his return to Turin earlier this week, Vlahovic underwent clinical tests at the J|Medical Centre. Fortunately, the results ruled out any injuries.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the attacker will return to training alongside his teammates on Thursday. He is now in a race against time, as he aims to pass an athletic test and receive a call-up for the clash against his former employers, Fiorentina.

Dusan Vlahovic (Photo by Stefano Guidi/Getty Images)

Contrary to initial belief, the pink newspaper reveals that Spalletti is looking to rely on Vlahovic as a starter at the Artemio Franchi.

The manager considers the Serbian crucial for his playing system, thanks to his ability to hold up the ball and communicate with his teammates.

Why Vlahovic won’t start against Bodo/Glimt

On the other hand, the source expects Vlahovic to be rested in Tuesday’s Champions League contest against Bodo/Glimt, at least in the first half.

As the report explains, the Norwegians play on a synthetic pitch, which constitutes a significant advantage, as their visitors often struggle to cope with the unusual turf.

Moreover, the slippery pitch increases the possibility of injuries for those unfamiliar with it. Hence, Spalletti doesn’t intend to risk Vlahovic as the conditions could aggravate his back problem, even though this fixture is considered crucial for Juventus who remain winless in Europe.

If the former Fiorentina man is to be dropped, either Jonathan David or Lois Openda will lead the line in Scandinavia.