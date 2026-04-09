Juventus head coach Luciano Spalletti has reportedly identified Atalanta midfielder Ederson as the perfect profile to bolster his squad.

While the official announcement isn’t expected to arrive before Friday, several sources in the Italian press believe that the 67-year-old manager has already signed a new contract until June 2028.

The Certaldo native will certainly have a big say in the club’s tranfer plans after convincing Juventus CEO Damien Comolli that he is the right man for the job.

Luciano Spalletti wants Ederson at Juventus

Juventus are expected to address their attacking and defensive departments, while a new goalkeeper should arrive if they decide to sell Michele Di Gregorio.

Nevertheless, Spalletti is mostly interested in the identity of the new midfielders, as their playing attributes will shape the entire team.

In recent seasons, Juventus have been dreaming about bringing Sandro Tonali back to Serie A. But according to Tuttosport, the club has now abandoned this plan, realising they cannot afford to sign the 26-year-old, with Newcastle United setting their price at circa £100 million.

Nevertheless, Spalletti is expecting the management to make at least one big investment in the middle of the park.

The Turin-based newspaper claims that the former Italy boss has requested the arrival of Ederson, who would seamlessly fit into his tactical jigsaw.

Atalanta won’t give Juventus any discounts

The 26-year-old is a well-rounded Brazilian midfielder who has been plying his trade in Serie A since January 2022, when he signed for Salernitana. Six months later, he was poached by Atalanta, and he emerged as one of the best midfielders in the league under the tutelage of Gian Piero Gasperini.

Ederson’s contract with the Bergamo-based club will expire in June 2027. And yet, the stubborn La Dea is still requesting €40 million to part ways with the Campo Grande native, who is also wanted at Atletico Madrid.

Atalanta have shown how robust they can be when negotiating the sale of one of their most prized assets, whether in Teun Koopmeiners’ transfer to Juventus in the summer 2024, or Ademola Lookman’s failed move to Inter last summer.