Juventus and Luciano Spalletti are reportedly one step away from putting pen to paper and extending their collaboration for years to come.

The 67-year-old took over in late October when the management decided to show Igor Tudor the door following a miserable start to the season.

Since his arrival, the Certaldo native has injected a new sense of enthusiasm at Continassa. Although a remarkable run between December and January was dampened by a woeful February, the team has been showing noticeable signs of improvement at the collective and individual levels.

Therefore, the Juventus hierarchy is keen to lock down Spalletti with a long-term contract.

Luciano Spalletti already won over the Juventus hierarchy

Following his miserable experience with the Italian national team, the veteran tactician was determined to hit the ground running, so he didn’t bother himself with contractual details.

Hence, Spalletti was willing to accept a short-term deal, despite his status as one of the most accomplished managers in Italian football over the past three decades.

The Tuscan let his work do the talking for him. So even though the team have yet to achieve the main objective of the campaign by securing Champions League football, Juventus CEO Damien Comolli, and more importantly, the club’s majority owner John Elkann, have already been convinced.

Only the signatures are missing on Luciano Spalletti’s new contract

According to Tuttosport, the agreement between the Bianconeri and the experienced manager has effectively been reached.

The Turin-based newspaper believes the next few days will be decisive on this front. The two parties are thus ironing out the last remaining details before the signatures arrive.

Juventus have been extremely active on the renewal front since the start of February. Kenan Yildiz, Carlo Pinsoglio, and Weston McKennie have all penned new deals.

Moreover, the club’s officials are currently embroiled in ‘intensive’ negotiations with the entourage of Dusan Vlahovic, who now appears more inclined to stay at Continassa beyond the current campaign.