Juventus coach Luciano Spalletti is one step away from signing a contract extension, as an imminent meeting could finally unlock the deal.

The 67-year-old joined the club on a short-term contract in late October, taking over from Igor Tudor, who paid the price for the club’s poor start to the season.

Since the Tuscan manager’s arrival, the Bianconeri have had their highs and lows, but the improvement in terms of results and performances is undeniable.

Therefore, everyone at the club is hellbent on keeping Spalletti beyond the current campaign.

Luciano Spalletti set for crucial meeting with Juventus director Giorgio Chiellini

In recent weeks, Juventus and Spalletti began discussing the terms of a new contract, and it appears that an accord is just around the corner.

According to Tuttosport, the white smoke could emerge this week once the head coach meets with Juventus Director of Football Strategy Giorgio Chiellini.

The legendary defender has been playing an essential role in the negotiations, and he’s expected to return to Turin this week following a mission abroad, followed by a FIGC summit in Rome.

The meeting between the two men could take place on Friday, and it could be an opportunity to sort out all the remaining details.

Therefore, the Turin-based newspaper expects the signatures to arrive before Easter (April 5).

Spalletti’s new contract details: Deadline & salary

The source reveals that Spalletti will only renew his contract for another year, pushing back the deadline to June 2027. Nevertheless, the deal should include an option for an additional year.

Moreover, the manager’s salary will be slightly adjusted. Hence, he’ll be expected to collect €6 million per year, making him the second-best-paid coach in Serie A.

Antonio Conte remains uncontested in this chart, earning €8 million per season at Napoli. On the other hand, Spalletti will exceed Milan’s Max Allegri and Roma’s Gian Piero Gasperini, who are on €5m contracts.