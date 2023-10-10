Last Saturday, Federico Chiesa had to watch his Juventus teammates from the stands as they beat Torino 2-0 in the Derby della Mole.

The Italian had a slight physical issue that ruled him out of the weekend’s showdown. Yet, he still heeded the call from the Italian national team.

The 25-year-old joined Luciano Spalletti’s ranks in Coverciano. The squad is preparing for two vital Euro 2024 qualifiers.

The Azzurri will host Malta at the San Nicola Stadium in Bari on Saturday before traveling across the English Channel for a major clash against England at Wembley Stadium, the same venue that witnessed their unforgettable battle in the Euro 2020 final.

So according to ilBianconero, the national team’s medical staff is closely evaluating the condition of the Juventus star.

In any case, the source doesn’t expect Spalletti to risk Chiesa against Malta. This should be a relatively easy encounter for the European giants against the continental minnows.

The report believes the Italy manager will allow the winger to rest and regain his optimal physical condition ahead of Tuesday’s showdown at Wembley.

The source also expects Chiesa to grit his teeth and work as hard as possible to make himself fit for the contest against the Three Lions.

The Azzurri were the victorious side when the two sides last met in London, clinching the European Championship in the process.

However, Gareth Southgate’s men won the most recent encounter in the Euro 2024 qualifiers, beating Italy 2-1 last March at the Maradona Stadium in Naples.