Italy’s national team manager, Luciano Spalletti, has left out Manuel Locatelli from his provisional squad for Euro 2024.

The Azzurri are looking to defend the crown they won in 2020, now under a new manager following Spalletti’s replacement of Roberto Mancini.

Italy boasts some of the finest players in every position in Europe, and their fans are eager for them to bring home the title once again.

Naming the squad for the competition is the first challenging step, and Spalletti has created a provisional list of players he intends to take to Germany.

According to Calciomercato, Spalletti’s most notable omission is Manuel Locatelli. However, he included Locatelli’s Juventus teammate Nicolo Fagioli, who has just returned from a long-term ban.

Andrea Cambiaso and Federico Chiesa are the other two Juventus players who have made the preliminary squad for the competition.

Juve FC Says

Locatelli’s absence from the squad is a major surprise; however, the midfielder has not been doing well at the club.

Since moving to Juve, Locatelli cannot say he has improved as a player, and it would be unfair to pick him instead of players who have been playing well regularly.