Luciano Spalletti is now the overwhelming favourite to become the next Juventus manager following the recent dismissal of Igor Tudor. The experienced Italian coach, who previously managed the national team, appears set to take charge of the Bianconeri as they look to rebuild after a difficult run of form.

Juventus hope that Spalletti’s appointment will restore stability and inspire improved performances from a squad that has struggled for consistency. His reputation for implementing disciplined, tactical systems and developing cohesive teams makes him an appealing choice for the club’s leadership, who view him as the ideal candidate to guide them through this transitional phase.

Spalletti Sets Clear Conditions

According to Il Bianconero, Spalletti has made it clear that he will not accept the position on a short-term basis. Rather than serving as a caretaker manager until the end of the season, he has requested a 30-month contract to allow sufficient time to reshape the team both tactically and mentally. He believes the current Juventus side requires a significant rebuild and that meaningful progress cannot be achieved without long-term commitment and support from the club’s hierarchy.

Spalletti’s demand reflects both his confidence in his methods and his desire for stability after a turbulent period with the national team. He understands that returning Juventus to the summit of Italian football will require patience, focus, and the full backing of the board. At this stage, Juventus appear ready to agree to his terms, viewing him as the most capable and experienced coach available.

Luciano Spalletti (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

Rebuilding a Team in Transition

Should the appointment be finalised, Spalletti’s immediate challenge will be to instil his tactical principles and philosophy into a group that has lost its identity in recent seasons. His emphasis on possession, movement, and structure is expected to bring discipline and direction back to the side.

For Juventus, the decision to grant Spalletti an extended tenure would signal a renewed commitment to long-term planning after a series of short managerial spells that have hindered their progress. The coming months could therefore mark the beginning of a new chapter for the club, one defined by stability and strategic vision.