Juventus appear to have imposed players on their last two managers, with Igor Tudor reportedly having almost no say in the players they signed. This approach highlighted a wider structural issue at the club, where recruitment decisions seemed disconnected from the needs and preferences of the head coach. Tudor was not afforded the same level of authority or respect as Luciano Spalletti, largely because he was viewed internally as a temporary appointment rather than a long-term solution.

That perception inevitably affected his influence. When a manager is seen as a short-term option, their input on squad building can easily be sidelined, even if it undermines coherence on the pitch. Juventus may have believed they were acting in the club’s broader interests, but limiting managerial involvement in transfers often creates more problems than it solves.

Squad Building Without Alignment

The Bianconeri have worked hard to ensure their squad is in strong condition, and there is no doubt that the group contains quality. However, assembling a talented squad without fully considering the manager’s tactical needs does not make sense. Football teams succeed when recruitment aligns with a clear vision, and that vision is usually defined by the coach responsible for results.

Without alignment, even good players can look out of place. Systems suffer, balance is lost, and responsibility becomes blurred. Juventus have experienced this in recent seasons, where mismatches between personnel and approach have contributed to inconsistency.

Luciano Spalletti and Juan Cabal (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

Trusting Experience and Authority

Now that the club has a highly experienced coach at the helm, there is a clear opportunity to correct course. Juventus must act on Spalletti’s requirements and prioritise signing players he genuinely wants to work with. He has already made effective use of the squad he inherited in Turin, which strongly suggests he would achieve even better results with players selected to suit his ideas.

Juve have built a fine squad, and Damien Comolli holds sweeping powers over transfer decisions. Even so, there must be greater respect for the manager’s demands. Only the head coach truly understands which profiles are missing and which additions can elevate the team to the next level.

If those insights are ignored, the risk is clear. More misfits could enter the group, complicating the manager’s work and undermining progress. Listening to Spalletti is not a courtesy; it is a necessity for Juventus to move forward with purpose and stability.