Italy coach Luciano Spalletti confirms Federico Gatti will be part of the final squad that will head to Germany for Euro 2024.

The Juventus defender wasn’t even in the manager’s 30-man preliminary squad. However, Francesco Acerbi and Giorgio Scalvini had to drop out of the camp due to injuries.

Spalletti had previously notified the 25-year-old to continue to train just in case a spot opens up. So when Scalvini hurt himself in last night’s encounter between Atalanta and Fiorentina, Gatti was immediately summoned.

The former Frosinone man arrived at Coverciano and was ready to hit the ground running, making an instant positive impact on the Azzurri boss.

“I must say that I saw great enthusiasm from the players, also from Gatti who trained at home and showed availability,” said the former Roma and Napoli coach in Monday’s press conference via IlBianconero.

“Seeing him arrive with his boots in his hand, running up from where he was today, is a great example.”

Spalletti also revealed that Gatti will be part of the final 26-man squad.

“Yes, Gatti is going to Germany.”

The 65-year-old also discussed Juventus midfielder Nicolo Fagioli was also attended the press conference.

The latter was the surprise addition to the preliminary given his lack of playing time this season due to his lengthy ban.

Spalletti confirms the Bianconeri star must make a good impression in the coming days to earn a spot in the final squad.

“I wanted Fagioli to join the press conference because he is the one for whom I was a bit called out for bringing him to the camp.

“These ten days are fundamental for him. And then they always say that we arrive tired after a long season. Well, I chose someone who is rested, and they didn’t like it.

“He has been training hard, we have the data because everything is monitored now.

“I don’t have any likes or dislikes, but I have the opportunity to objectively evaluate things and he has done well in training.”