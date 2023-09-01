Luciano Spalletti, the new manager of the Italian national team, has recently announced his squad for the upcoming matches, and it’s notable that only two Juventus players were included.

Historically, Juventus has been a major contributor of players to the Italian national team, with several of their stars featuring prominently in the teams that won the 2006 World Cup and the 2020 European Championship.

However, this new squad selection suggests a shift in the dynamics of the Italian national team. Spalletti is taking the helm during a transitional period, following the surprise resignation of former manager Roberto Mancini a few weeks ago. This transition sees a reduced presence of Juventus players in the squad.

A report on Tuttojuve has revealed the players he named for the next games and only Federico Chiesa and Manuel Locatelli represent Juventus.

Here is the complete list: Goalkeepers: Gianluigi Donnarumma (Paris Saint Germain), Alex Meret (Napoli), Ivan Provedel (Lazio), Guglielmo Vicario (Tottenham);

Defenders: Alessandro Bastoni (Inter), Cristiano Biraghi (Fiorentina), Nicolò Casale (Lazio), Matteo Darmian (Inter), Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Napoli), Federico Dimarco (Inter), Gianluca Mancini (Roma), Alessio Romagnoli (Lazio) , Giorgio Scalvini (Atalanta), Leonardo Spinazzola (Rome);

Midfielders: Nicolò Barella (Inter), Bryan Cristante (Roma), Davide Frattesi (Inter), Manuel Locatelli (Juventus), Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma), Matteo Pessina (Monza), Sandro Tonali (Newcastle);

Forwards: Federico Chiesa (Juventus), Wilfried Gnonto (Leeds), Ciro Immobile (Lazio), Matteo Politano (Napoli), Giacomo Raspadori (Napoli), Mateo Retegui (Genoa), Mattia Zaccagni (Lazio), Nicolò Zaniolo (Aston Villa) .

Juve FC Says

Chiesa and Locatelli are two of our key men and are the finest players in their role in Italy.

They will want to do their best for their country and we expect them to play many minutes in the games.