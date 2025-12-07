Juventus boss Luciano Spalletti is excited about his much-anticipated return to the Stadio Maradona, as he prepares to reunite with his former Napoli players.

The 66-year-old guided the Partenopei towards their third Scudetto title in 2023, ending a long and agonising 33-year drought.

The manager immediately left the club after the league triumph, but ended up joining the Italian national team, where he endured a disappointing spell that culminated in his sacking in June 2024.

Spalletti was recently appointed Juventus head coach when the club decided to part ways with Igor Tudor after a torrid start to the season.

Luciano Spalletti opens up on his time at Napoli

While the Bianconeri have been showing promising signs under the Tuscan manager, his first real big test in Serie A will ensue on familiar territory.

At this stage, it remains unclear how Spalletti will be received at the Maradona, but the man himself is thrilled with his return to the ground.

“It will be a tremendous emotion because I spent two wonderful seasons there,” said the former Napoli boss in his interview with DAZN via IlBianconero.

“We shared so much with Napoli and the people of Naples. As in other cities, I met wonderful people whom I will always carry in my heart.

“But then each of our professions tells us to move forward, and tomorrow we’ll be adversaries. These stories have the power of immortality, and the one with Naples will remain so forever.”

Spalletti wants Jonathan David & Lois Openda to raise their level

On a separate note, Spalletti insisted that Jonathan David and Lois Openda have so much more to give than what their first few months at Juventus have suggested.

Therefore, the Italian manager urges the two strikers to showcase their best versions in the absence of the injured Dusan Vlahovic.

“Vlahovic’s absence can be an opportunity for others too, not just David and Openda. I hope to give as many players as possible a chance; I need more starters.

“David and Openda are two strong players who have shown signs of improvement recently. I expect them to go even further because they have more potential than they’ve shown.”