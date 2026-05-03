Juventus head coach Luciano Spalletti provided the latest updates on the conditions of his two top stars, Kenan Yildiz and Dusan Vlahovic.

The 67-year-old spoke to the media on Saturday afternoon ahead of Sunday’s Serie A contest against the now-relegated Hellas Verona.

The Certaldo native began by paying tribute to the former Formula One driver and para-cyclist Alex Zanardi, who sadly passed away on Saturday at the age of 59.

“I wanted to pay tribute to a unique man in terms of values, both in life and in sport, like Alex,” said Spalletti in his pre-match press conference via IlBianconero.

“I was fortunate enough to know him, and what he showed us through his battles is something incredible and one of a kind. When I heard about the tribute minute of silence, I observed it on my own, because a mindset, a mentality that strong, that resilience, that willingness to fight is something extraordinary. I send him my regards.”

Spalletti offers positive updates on Kenan Yildiz & Dusan Vlahovic

While he hasn’t been ruled out of the squad, Yildiz was dropped to the bench in Juve’s last two outings due to a knee inflammation.

Nevertheless, the 20-year-old is once again training with his teammates, which could pave the way for a return to the starting lineup.

Spalletti confirmed that the young forward has overcome the pain in his knee.

“It’s something being evaluated properly from every angle, especially for the player’s health. We know how important he is to us, and he knows it too. He wants to be there. We want him on the pitch as well, but he’s had this minor inflammation that could improve or worsen.

“It’s about management, and in the last training sessions he’s done very well, including today. He feels no pain, and we have no doubts about his involvement in the match.”

Spalletti also opened up on his special bond with Yildiz, who possesses exceptional human traits.

“I like to build a bond with my players, share ideas, and get the best out of what’s needed for the good of the club, the team, the fans, and everyone who loves this sport. With some people, it’s easier because of their human qualities—their sense of friendship, love, and willingness to share the whole professional journey.

“Yildiz is one of those. He’s someone who always has a positive expression. Even in tough moments, he maintains that proactive, willing, positive attitude. He has a wonderful family, and that environment helps shape certain traits.

“His teammates care deeply for him because of how he relates to others. If you see him leaving the training ground, he’s one of the ones who stop the most. Sometimes schedules prevent it, but he’s usually there taking photos and signing autographs for everyone—and he’s happy to do it.”

In addition to Yildiz, Vlahovic is also pushing for a return to the lineup. The Serbian hasn’t started a match since suffering a serious injury in November, but Spalletti tips him to play an important role in the final four weeks of the season.

“Dusan is training with great enthusiasm. He’s a professional with strong character and has the kind of plays the team has been lacking. He knows he can be useful in these final four matches to help achieve the objective.

“We’ll have to assess the timing. We had to fine-tune his workload because the injury was a significant one. But he’s available, and that’s the key thing. He’s got the right edge to him—he’s one of those players who plays with that bite.”

Spalletti compares PSG-Bayern Munich & Milan-Juventus

Spalletti then explained how modern football is about taking more risks and raising the tempo, as illustrated by the astonishing action in the first leg of the Champions League semi-final between Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich, which ended 5-4 in favour of the French champions.

“The Champions League isn’t a competition that rewards safety; it rewards those who create chaos, not those who avoid it.

“In our football (in Italy) we tend to control situations, but in the Champions League there’s a focus on decisive plays that break balance, that go beyond structure and opposition.

“There are players in the Champions League who create instability—through speed, through actions that generate an advantage.

“Modern football is moving toward taking risks—just maintaining order and a slow rhythm doesn’t pay off. At a slow pace, everything becomes predictable.

“Keeping your style even when your heart is racing is another quality. Staying clear-headed becomes extremely difficult, but if you do, you can gain an edge. That’s the direction of the game.”

Speaking of slow-paced games, the Juventus boss reiterated his disdain for the action he witnessed last Sunday at San Siro, which ended in a goalless draw between his club and Milan.

“I wasn’t happy with the match played in Milan. Playing games like that makes you smaller—you keep things tidy and bring home the result, but not taking a stance is something I don’t like in football, and I don’t want to see it from my team.

“It leaves you halfway toward what we want to become. We adapted a bit too much to Milan’s rules, and I didn’t like that. I felt uneasy the next day—like a knot in my stomach—and I made that clear to the team.”

Finally, Spalletti expressed his delight with the togetherness displayed by Juventus players through thick and thin, lauding them for what they achieved this season.

“We train in a fantastic environment. I’m moved seeing the players spend time together in the evenings, wanting to be together, smiling together, supporting those who fall behind. That’s the solution to everything.

“Then you also need players who want to create the unexpected—there has to be a bit of healthy madness. I said it before: we came close to achieving something really important (referring to the comeback against Galatasaray), and we would have deserved it.

“Unfortunately, incidents and circumstances force you to talk about statistics and numbers.

“But speaking of the Champions League, the results we achieved showed we’re a very strong team. For many, going out the way we did was a disappointment, but to get that far, we produced results that might have made some people rethink their narratives—like the result in Bodø. We’re not going to start fearing Bodø now with a presumptuous attitude.”