NAPLES, ITALY - JANUARY 29: Luciano Spalletti SSC Napoli coach greets Jose Mourinho AS Roma coach before the Serie A match between SSC Napoli and AS Roma at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on January 29, 2023 in Naples, Italy. (Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images)

While all eyes were on Juve’s longtime nemesis, Jose Mourinho, it was Luciano Spalletti who stole the limelight on Wednesday evening.

Juventus managed to secure their place in the Champions League playoffs by beating Benfica by two unanswered goals in a contest that featured a touchline battle between two of the greatest managers of their generation.

Despite his reputation as one of the most controversial men in the sport, Mourinho looked calm and composed on his return to Turin. On the other hand, Spalletti was much more animated, creating some curious episodes.

Luciano Spalletti got involved in an argument wiath a Juventus fan

After the contest, the 66-year-old defended his team’s display, insisting they deserved to emerge victorious.

Interestingly, Spalletti had also defended his players on the pitch, which prompted a confrontation with a Juventus fan in the stands.

“There are 1,500 of you, and 1,499 of you asked me about the fan,” said the Tuscan manager after being repeatedly questioned by the journalists over the same episode (via IlBianconero).

Luciano Spalletti (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

“I didn’t argue with anyone. You’re the ones who use adjectives to make things worse; you never make things better, you just make them worse.

“Every time a player would touch the ball, he would say, ‘Take him off.’ Cambiaso, take him off, Kelly, take this one off, that one off.

“So I turned to him and said, ‘I have five substitutions. If you don’t like any of them, you should stay at home.'”

Spalletti give Lois Openda special wake-up call

The cameras also caught Spalletti slapping Lois Openda in the face before the latter’s introduction in the second half.

The Belgian was enjoying the celebrations with his teammates when Weston McKennie doubled the home side’s lead.

Nevertheless, Spalletti wanted his striker to remain focused before entering the pitch.

“You have to wake up, understand?” said the manager after slapping the player, who responded with a smile.