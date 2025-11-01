Luciano Spalletti has expressed his gratitude to his predecessor, Igor Tudor, acknowledging the solid foundation left behind for him to build upon. The managerial change comes at a crucial moment for the Bianconeri, who decided to part ways with Tudor following a disappointing run of eight matches without a win, the last three of which ended in defeat.

Spalletti Acknowledges Tudor’s Contribution

Despite the team’s recent struggles, Spalletti has shown respect for Tudor’s work and has chosen to emphasise the positives rather than dwell on past results. According to Calciomercato, Spalletti remarked, “Today, the desire to bring the club back to the top is more important. I respect the work Tudor has done; he’s a wonderful person, an exemplary professional. I’ll find a well-trained team, including from a mental standpoint. Now we have to work hard to achieve the club’s ambitions. I’m happy to be here, and I thank Comolli for his kind words.”

This statement reflects Spalletti’s appreciation for the structure and discipline already instilled within the squad. He made it clear that while improvement is necessary, the groundwork laid by Tudor provides a platform from which he can move forward effectively. His measured and professional tone during his unveiling suggests he aims to create continuity rather than drastic disruption.

Igor Tudor (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

A New Chapter for the Bianconeri

Juve’s most recent victory under an interim manager offered a glimmer of hope after a difficult spell, and now all eyes are on Spalletti as he prepares for his debut match against Cremonese this weekend. Known for his tactical acumen and calm authority, he is expected to restore both confidence and consistency to the side.

There is a widespread belief that Tudor may not have fully utilised the potential of certain players or found the right balance to maximise their performances. Nonetheless, Spalletti’s early remarks highlight his intent to focus on the present and future rather than criticise the past. By recognising Tudor’s professionalism and the mental readiness of the team, Spalletti is signalling unity and mutual respect as the foundation for his tenure.